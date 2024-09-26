Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Down 0.1%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,020,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Mohr Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohr Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mohr Growth ETF

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

