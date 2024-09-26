Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

