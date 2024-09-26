Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.