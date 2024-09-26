Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Momentus Stock Down 26.1 %
Shares of MNTSW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Momentus has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Momentus
