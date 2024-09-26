monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $280.70 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.