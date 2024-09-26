monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $320.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.84.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.41. 170,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,096. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $285.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 722.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in monday.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

