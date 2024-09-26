Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $85.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,971. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

