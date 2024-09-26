Montage Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Montage Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Montage Gold Price Performance
MAU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
