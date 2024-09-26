Montage Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Montage Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

MAU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

MAU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$627.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

