Moolec Science (MLEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Moolec Science Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Moolec Science Company Profile
