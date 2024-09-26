Moolec Science (MLEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Moolec Science Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MLEC opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

