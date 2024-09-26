Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $114.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $14.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 49,076,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,760,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,580,000 after purchasing an additional 519,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.