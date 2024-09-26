Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Emilie McCarthy Acquires 2,470 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,523.60 ($19,447.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 582 ($7.79) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 469.36 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($13.18). The stock has a market cap of £337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,530.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 838.48.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

