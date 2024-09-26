Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

Shares of CPMV remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

