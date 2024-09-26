Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Stock Price Down 1%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 8,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 6,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

