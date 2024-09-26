Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $45,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $450.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

