Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.75

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.75 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.90). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 145.75 ($1.95), with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($187,466.52). 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
Featured Stories
