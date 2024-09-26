Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.75

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.75 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.90). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 145.75 ($1.95), with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,619.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.64.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($187,466.52). 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

