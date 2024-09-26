Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.