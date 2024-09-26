Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mplx were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after buying an additional 353,324 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,013 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after acquiring an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

