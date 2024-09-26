MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,055.65

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,055.65 ($14.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($13.39). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,005 ($13.46), with a volume of 10,816 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,055.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell bought 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.27) per share, with a total value of £19,988.47 ($26,765.49). In related news, insider Michael J. Bell purchased 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.27) per share, with a total value of £19,988.47 ($26,765.49). Also, insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.93), for a total value of £142,272 ($190,508.84). 65.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.