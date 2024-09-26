MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.49

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $23.27. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 33,760 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

