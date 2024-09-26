MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.70

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.94.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

