M&T Bank Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.35.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

