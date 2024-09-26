MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.17

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.17 and last traded at $159.17, with a volume of 2007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.53.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.65 and a beta of 1.46.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a positive return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

