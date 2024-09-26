MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.10. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$40.45 and a 12-month high of C$60.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2947368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.