MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.
MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2947368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.