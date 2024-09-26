Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 874,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 199,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

