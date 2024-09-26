Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 874,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 199,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
