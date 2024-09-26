Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 44.6% in September

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

