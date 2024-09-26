Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 819.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

