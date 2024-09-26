Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

