Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LVS opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

