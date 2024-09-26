Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

