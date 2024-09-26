Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Rollins by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 107,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

