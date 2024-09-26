Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

