Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 3,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 578,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

