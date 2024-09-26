Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 534,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $35,403,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.