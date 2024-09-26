Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

TRMB stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

