Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

