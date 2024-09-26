Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 128.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 1,824.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.