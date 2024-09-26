Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 98,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average is $324.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

