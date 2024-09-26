Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 115.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ORA stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

