Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 440,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 210,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

