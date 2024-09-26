Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

