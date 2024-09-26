Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

