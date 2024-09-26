Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 149,752 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,752 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Capri worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.