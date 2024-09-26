Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $550.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.32 and a 200 day moving average of $558.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $436.90 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

