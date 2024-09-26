Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 10,540.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Down 0.8 %

SLGN stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

