Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,587,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

