Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 0.1 %

Insperity stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

