Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

SWKS opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

