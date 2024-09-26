Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 896.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 44,933.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

