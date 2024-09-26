Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

