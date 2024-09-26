Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.6 %

EXPE opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.