MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ∞

Shares of MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) rose ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
MX Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
MX Gold Company Profile
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MX Gold
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.